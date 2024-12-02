Apple approves Circle for iMessage to support Bitcoin payments

Thus the company enables devices using iOS 10 to send and receive social and personal payments without fees directly within Apple’s iMessage. The announcement comes after Apple has removed the ShapeShift App and restricted support to only Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Doge, Ripple or The DAO.

The feature not only supports dollars, euro, pound sterling and Bitcoin, but can also fund payments and cash out using almost any bank in the US and the UK. More than that, Circle promises that support for European banks is coming soon.

Android users that receive payments via iMessage receive a URL to cash out, send their own payments, or install the Circle app for Android. As for users outside of markets in which Circle currently supports local currency, they will receive Bitcoin, and can cash out to their local bank account and currency using a regional Bitcoin exchange.