Apifiny debuts instant transfers for institutional crypto traders

Instant transfers enable traders to act on the best available price, exploit more arbitrage opportunities, and improve capital utilisation by cutting cross-exchange transfer times from hours and minutes to just seconds.

Today’s news makes Apifiny the only global digital asset network that offers both instant transfers and institutional traders direct access to the order books of 25 centralized exchanges with lower cost than trading directly on those exchanges. With instant transfers, traders can transfer funds in seconds to purchase on one exchange, including Apifiny HEX, and sell on another. Instant transfer functionality can be activated in minutes without requiring exchanges to do any significant development work.

Apifiny envisions a world where every crypto trader has equal opportunity to trade at the best bid and offer price similar to how NBBO (National Best Bid & Offer) provides for traditional stocks. A key way Apifiny enables global price discovery and execution is with ApifinyTM Connect.

With one account, ApifinyTM Connect enables institutions to execute global, multi-exchange strategies, at a lower cost than trading directly on individual exchanges, from one interface or a single set of APIs. Instant transfers significantly enhance Apifiny Connect, allowing traders to more efficiently buy and sell on 25 connected markets across six continents.

Importantly, the Instant Transfer Service uses Apifiny’s own assets (i.e., no third-party pool capital) to enable traders to move their assets between exchanges more swiftly than through on-chain transactions.

Apifiny’s mission is to build a unified, global digital asset trading network. The company believes that all institutions and all traders should have access to one, global crypto trading marketplace that’s fully compliant and cost-effective.

Apifiny connects institutional and retail digital asset traders with 25 exchange partners to help execute global trading strategies at the best global prices. Connected partners include Crypto.com, Huobi Global, OKEx, Kucoin, AscendEX, OKCoin and Blockchain.com’s Exchange among others.