Apcopay partners with HAYVN to support merchants in Europe

The collaboration between these two companies focuses on delivering enhanced payment solutions to merchants operating in the European region. As part of this partnership, Apcopay and HAYVN Pay will work together to extend new payment solutions, ensuring secure transactions within the digital assets landscape. In essence, the joint effort introduces a new avenue for merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments from a global customer base.

Apcopay, orchestrated by Synthesis, functions as a Single Layer – Payments Orchestration Platform, offering a unified, all-in-one solution for merchants regardless of the number of connected providers or the variety of payment options offered. HAYVN Pay streamlines the integration process for merchants, providing a quick and easy experience while also facilitating fiat off-ramping, enabling a smooth transition between cryptocurrencies and traditional currencies.

The strategic collaboration aims to enhance the overall client experience while keeping up with industry regulations. According to the official press release, the two companies will also work together to streamline payment processes and expand their respective client bases.

Representatives from HAYVN commented on the partnership and revealed their plans to work with Apcopay in order to offer their clients a secure, borderless, and contactless cryptocurrency payments experience. In turn, Apcopay, officials talked about their successes in assisting their partners and their clientele with modern payment solutions. They expressed pride in partnering with HAYVN in a bid to enhance their product offering and help their customers further grow their business.

HAYVN also partnered with Akurateco

In November 2023, HAYVN Pay worked with Akurateco to support crypto payments and help clients navigate the landscape of digital transactions. The joint effort between these two entities aimed to drive innovation in digital transactions. Through this integration, Akurateco's global client base gained access to HAYVN Pay's offerings, contributing to the global acceptance of cryptocurrency payments. This partnership also offered a new revenue channel for businesses engaged in digital currencies for online transactions.

In the company press release, official representatives from HAYVN talked about this partnership and brought up its significance in supporting the global cryptocurrency payments landscape. According to them, aligning with Akurateco expanded HAYVN Pay's reach and provided a comprehensive payment solution around the world.