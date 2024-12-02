







In partnership with Chainlink Labs and ADDX, ANZ will explore interoperability between private blockchains to exchange tokenised real-world assets, such as commercial paper.

What is Project Guardian?

MAS's Project Guardian seeks to enhance financial market efficiency by exploring tokenized assets and fostering collaboration among regulators, institutions, and tech providers. Launched in 2022, the initiative focuses on creating a secure digital asset ecosystem and improving interoperability between blockchains to streamline the adoption of tokenized assets. Participants like ANZ contribute to advancing this understanding, paving the way for innovative solutions in the financial landscape.

Officials from ANZ said MAS is a global leader in its commitment to digitise the financial system through industry collaboration. ANZ has been in Singapore for 50 years and over that time, their customers have benefited from the bank having access to a regulatory environment that fosters innovation. They’re happy to join Project Guardian and play a role in fast-tracking the development of a stable, secure digital asset ecosystem which will be essential to meeting the future needs of their customers across the region.

ANZ’s leadership further added that tokenised asset markets are highly fragmented, with tokenised assets and related services developed across different blockchains that are not natively interoperable. This can limit the adoption of tokenised assets, while making the integration process for financial institutions complex. They are pleased to join Project Guardian and look forward to demonstrating how their emerging Digital Assets capabilities, such as A$DC, can be used to support their customers to move goods and capital across the region.





What does ANZ do?

ANZ (Australia and New Zealand Banking Group) is a large financial institution in Australia and a significant player in the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1835, the bank offers a wide range of banking and financial services, including personal and business banking, wealth management, and institutional banking.

With a strong commitment to innovation and customer service, ANZ focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions while promoting sustainability and social responsibility. The bank has a long-standing presence in various international markets, leveraging its expertise to support customers and communities across the globe.