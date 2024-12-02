Anthem Vault launches metal-backed cryptocurrency HayekGold

Each hayek represents 1 gram of gold stored in the secure, world-class vaulting facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will be purchased at the market value at the time of the transaction.

All gold stored at Anthem Vault facilities is refined at LBMA-approved refineries and bought from commercial bullion dealers.

Individuals or entities who buy HayekGold simply open an account at Anthem Vault and buy gold, with a minimum USD 25 purchase. They then have the option to transfer their gold to a wallet where they can send the hayeks to a friend, relative, vendor or creditor. Ultimately, a debit card will allow in-person retail spending.