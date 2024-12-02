Ant Group unveils technology brand AntChain for express blockchain deployment

The service is a new technology brand for the company’s blockchain-based solutions that also aggregates other digital technologies including AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and secure computation.

AntChain Station enables enterprise clients to set up AntChain within an hour, which is significantly lower than the previous average set-up time of 10 hours. The Station, which is approximately the size of a laptop, is designed to accelerate the deployment of AntChain’s applications, with hardware encryption acceleration for privacy-preserving computation and security algorithms.

Previously, deploying AntChain involves installing a set of software and preparing the computation environment on general-purpose hardware. Furthermore, Ant Group also signed a strategic agreement with Dell, Hewlett-Packard, and Lenovo to make IT leasing services accessible for SMEs using AntChain. Earlier in May 2020, Ant Group formed a similar partnership with Intel.

Since 2015, Ant Group has been investing significantly in the research and development of blockchain technologies. According to the official press release, Ant Group now has the largest productivity blockchain platform in China, with the ability to process and support one billion user accounts and one billion transactions every day.

Currently, over 100 million digital assets are uploaded onto AntChain on average every day.