Animoca raises USD 360 mln in latest funding roung

The new funding brings the company at a valuation of more than USD 5 billion. It’s a big leap from the USD 2.2 billion valuation the company was assigned in October when it raised a USD 65 million round. The company has now raised an estimated USD 604 million. The capital raise involved the issue of 111,173,515 new shares, which investors bought from Animoca Brands at the equivalent of USD 3.24 per share.

The company controls a portfolio of game products, both centralized and decentralized, branded and original, with coverage across most primary platforms including mobile devices, game consoles, PC, web, and blockchain. Products also include games, as well as collectibles, utility tokens, e-sports titles, and more.