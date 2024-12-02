The company, which was previously delisted from the Australian stock exchange in 2020, has been evaluating options for re-entering public markets.

According to representatives from Animoca, a decision on the listing could be announced soon. While the firm is still reviewing potential shareholding structures, its plans are reportedly not tied to current market conditions. The initiative marks a strategic pivot for the company, which had previously ruled out a US listing.

Regulatory shift encourages industry movement

Recent political developments in the US, including a shift toward more lenient digital asset oversight under President Donald Trump, have attracted crypto-related businesses back to the market. The administration has rolled back multiple enforcement actions initiated under the previous government, reversing what some in the sector viewed as a hostile regulatory approach.

Representatives from Animoca noted that earlier US regulatory actions had deterred innovation, giving overseas companies an opening to expand. They added that the current environment represents a rare opportunity for companies like Animoca to establish a presence in the world's largest capital market.

Animoca is not the only company exploring this route. Some of the firms in its investment portfolio, including US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, are also reportedly considering public offerings in the US either later this year or in early 2026.

Since its Australian delisting, Animoca has expanded its focus on blockchain and gaming-related projects. The company has invested in more than 540 entities, including prominent players such as NFT marketplace OpenSea, blockchain developer Consensys, and Kraken. It has also developed its advisory and digital asset services.

Animoca officials said the maturing of the gaming sector, driven in part by anticipated releases and new hardware, could provide additional momentum. These developments are seen as opportunities to integrate cryptocurrency-based payments into gaming environments, potentially boosting returns across its portfolio.