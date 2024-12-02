Anchorage Digital raises USD 350 mln in Series D

Participants include Goldman Sachs, Alameda Research, Andreessen Horowitz, Apollo credit funds, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Blockchain Capital, Delta Blockchain Fund, Elad Gil, GIC, GoldenTree Asset Management, Innovius Capital, Kraken, Lux Capital, PayPal Ventures, Senator Investment Group, Standard Investments, Thoma Bravo, and Wellington Management. This funding round values Anchorage at over USD 3 billion.

After receiving a banking charter from the Office of the Comptroller (OCC) in January 2021, Anchorage wants to make it safe and accessible for institutions to participate in the digital asset space. Anchorage began as a custodian and has built a suite of additional services such as secure trading, financing, staking, and governance.

Anchorage Digital plans to use this latest funding to add to its infrastructure solutions, specifically for global financial firms and fintech innovators. It also wants to invest to accelerate and simplify clients' engagement with crypto innovations and increase the size of its team to expand product offerings and grow its client base.