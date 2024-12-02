



As part of this collaboration, AMINA Bank will supply price data for digital assets to enhance Pyth Network’s real-time price feed, aiming to benefit users across various financial sectors.











The partnership underscores AMINA Bank’s commitment to innovation and improving accessibility to digital assets. By providing accurate data to Pyth Network, AMINA Bank seeks to enhance the precision and efficiency of its price feeds, ultimately benefiting users and applications in decentralized finance (DeFi) and beyond. This initiative marks a significant advancement in improving the user experience and accessibility of Web3 applications.

AMINA Bank’s decision to join Pyth Network represents a notable instance of a regulated entity participating in a decentralized oracle network. As one of the first banking entities to join Pyth Network’s data provider community, AMINA Bank is leading efforts to redefine the banking sector’s role amid the evolving digital asset landscape.





Growing significance of DeFi

In recent years, decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged as a transformative force within the financial industry, leveraging blockchain technology to offer innovative financial services without intermediaries. DeFi platforms enable users to borrow, lend, trade, and earn interest on digital assets directly through smart contracts, circumventing traditional financial institutions.

The adoption of blockchain technology, which underpins DeFi applications, has accelerated dramatically. According to industry reports, the total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols surpassed billions of dollars, indicating growing confidence and investment in these platforms.

One of the critical components supporting the growth of DeFi ecosystems is the need for real-time, reliable price data across a diverse range of digital assets. As decentralized exchanges (DEXs), lending platforms, and other DeFi applications rely heavily on accurate pricing information to execute transactions and manage risk, the demand for high-quality oracle services has intensified.

Oracle networks like Pyth Network play a pivotal role by aggregating and verifying price data from multiple sources, ensuring transparency and reliability in DeFi transactions. The ability to access timely and precise market data is crucial for maintaining liquidity, executing trades at fair market prices, and calculating collateralisation ratios in decentralized lending protocols.