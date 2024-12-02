AMINA Bank launches real-time crypto payment network (APN)







AMINA Bank, an authorized digital assets bank regulated by FINMA, unveiled the AMINA Payment Network (APN). Tailored for crypto banking, APN streamlines real-time payments among its members, fostering seamless financial transaction

APN supports CHF, EUR, and USD payments between APN members, providing flexibility and efficiency for individuals and businesses. Additional currencies will be added in the near future. The launch of the APN further solidifies AMINA Bank’s role as a prominent player in crypto banking.

Members can join with an introductory offer of zero membership and transaction fees. The APN is currently available to existing AMINA Bank clients. Members must have an AMINA current account to access the network.

Officials from AMINA Bank said that in an age where 24/7 cryptocurrency asset markets are normalised, and wider global crypto adoption continues to grow at pace, the demand for faster transactions is no longer a want, but a need. With the introduction of the AMINA Payment Network, the facilitation of seamless cross-border transactions between network members across the globe is realised, and the required efficiency of money markets can meet the demands of the current financial landscape.





More information about AMINA Bank

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Switzerland, AMINA (formerly SEBA) is a pioneer in the financial industry. In August 2019, it received a Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer Licence from FINMA. The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services, combined with the high security standards, make AMINA’s value proposition unique. AMINA operates globally from its regulated hubs of Switzerland, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong to offer fiat and crypto services to progressive investors, traditional and crypto-native alike, whether individuals, corporates or institutions.