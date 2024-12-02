Amid market collapse, Coinbase breaks traffic records and sees volume increase

The US-based crypto exchange said it processed USD 2 billion in crypto on March 19, 2020 and March 20, 2020. These figures have beaten Coinbase’s previous traffic record by over 50%, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a statement shared with CoinDesk.

Where other platforms experienced issues and outages, Armstrong noted that Coinbase remained operational. Furthermore, the platform had been preparing since the 2017 bull run, focusing on both the actual exchange’s matching engine as well as consumer products such as its API.

The move comes, as Coinbase and other companies deal with coronavirus-induced remote work mandates.