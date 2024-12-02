American Express and Tata Group invest in digital currency startup Abra

The company also announced entry into the online, digital cash-based merchant payments. Abras app will be available to all registered users in the US and Philippines in the coming weeks.

The Abra app provides for storing digital cash, sending that money to any smartphone and using a new network of human ATMs, called Abra Tellers, who are individuals or businesses earning money by buying and selling digital cash to and from any consumer via the app.

The company has already been signing up merchants for this new solution. Abra expects to begin the global launch of the Merchant API service later in 2015.

Abra is a digital cash, peer to peer money transfer network, which represents a global network of consumers helping each other easily deposit and withdraw cash from the Abra app anywhere in the world.