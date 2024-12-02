American Bank to use Bakkt's crypto connect solution





American Bank works to provide digital banking services to its customers who reside in all 50 states. As more consumers gain interest in buying cryptocurrency through their bank, American Bank will be able to leverage Bakkt’s educational materials and provide cost-effective access to cryptocurrency.

Bakkt is a digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store, and spend digital assets. Its platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem.

American Bank offers a complete selection of deposit and loan products It provides customers across the country online services. Their online banking service, AmericanBank Online allows customers to bank using a full range of real-time online banking services including online bill pay, ACH Direct, transfers between accounts, transaction history, check images, and e-Statements.