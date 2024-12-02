Amdax plans bitcoin treasury listing on Euronext

Amdax, a cryptocurrency service provider based in the Netherlands, has announced plans to establish a dedicated bitcoin treasury company.

The main intention is to achieve a listing on Euronext Amsterdam. The new entity, AMBTS B.V., will be structured as a separate company with its own governance framework. The initiative aims to gradually accumulate bitcoin reserves, with an eventual goal of reaching 1% of the cryptocurrency’s total circulating supply. At current market prices, with bitcoin trading above USD 115,800 at the time of writing, such a target would represent more than USD 24 billion in assets.

Growing role of Bitcoin in corporate reserves

AMBTS intends to raise capital in stages, beginning with a private financing round. Proceeds are expected to be allocated to bitcoin acquisitions as well as to strengthen equity value and per-share metrics. Company representatives said they view the timing as favourable, noting that corporations, governments and institutions now collectively hold more than 10% of the global bitcoin supply.

Amdax itself was the first crypto service provider to register with the Dutch Central Bank in 2020. It was also among the first in the Netherlands to obtain a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licence from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets earlier this year.

The move comes as European firms continue to explore bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Public filings show at least 15 companies in the region hold varying amounts of bitcoin, including Germany’s Bitcoin Group, the UK-based Smarter Web Company, France’s The Blockchain Group and the UK’s Satsuma Technology. Holdings across these firms range from several hundred to several thousand BTC.

Globally, bitcoin adoption in corporate balance sheets is also advancing. In Japan, investment company Metaplanet has expanded its position to over BTC 18,800, worth about USD 2.1 billion.