Amber Group to launch Openverse, the gateway into the metaverse

A result of Amber Group’s multi-disciplinary expertise in digital architecture and blockchain-native infrastructure, Openverse, serves as a gateway to the metaverse, equipping Web2 creators, brands, and businesses with tools and services to transition into Web3.

With the metaverse economy projected to reach USD 13 trillion by 2030, according to Amber, Openverse marks the company’s venture into Web3 community building. Due to launch in Q3 of 2022, the one-stop platform will create entry points into the metaverse by delivering end-to-end creative and digital infrastructures for creators, brands, and businesses.

Openverse is designed to be a Web3 enablement platform, supported by real-time 3D rendering technology to create an experiential digital world for all users. The platform will be accessible on mobile, desktop, and VR platforms, and will come equipped with features such as real-time content interaction, gameplay, customisable digital avatars, and an NFT valuation system.

The platform will also leverage Amber Group’s WhaleFin, for its crypto financial services, creating synergies with the company’s consumer business line to expand the reach of its digital asset services.