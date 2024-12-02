Amazon to collaborate with Digital Currency Group

The AWS announcement comes on the heels of a partnership between Microsoft and R3CEV, a consortium of 44 banks working to create standards for distributed ledger technology, for Microsoft to offer ‘blockchain as a service’ via the cloud.

DCG has received investments from a number of financial institutions including Mastercard, Western Union, New York Life and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The company’s portfolio includes more than 70 bitcoin and blockchain companies, financial institutions, insurance companies and enterprise technology companies.

Meltem Demirors, DCG’s director of community, said their company seeks to enable disruption in financial services, and Amazon Web Services is a natural collaborator given the fact that most of DCG’s portfolio relies on the AWS Cloud.