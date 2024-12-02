Amazon starts shipping 21 Bitcoin computers

So far, the product has struggled to communicate its nuances even to its target consumers in the development community. Confusion over the value of the product as well as its high price point can be seen in comments on social media sites and on Amazon.

Products were expected to begin shipment on 16th November 2015, according to Amazon’s official product page.

An informal poll conducted on Twitter by CoinDesk indicated that not all purchasers had received confirmation emails. Only 30% of the poll’s 27 respondents had indicated they had received notice their product had shipped.

The shipping deadline may have added importance for 21 and its reputation given the issues industry startups have had delivering consumer mining products.