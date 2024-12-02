AltoCenter offers Bitcoin debit cards for users

To get started the user creates an account, uses one of the deposit options to add funds, chooses the currency pair to trade and places either a buy or a sell order.

AltoCenter offers ATM debit cards which can be connected to the AltoCenter account. The ATM debit card is accepted in all Maestro certified ATMs and merchants worldwide. Each card can load a maximum of USD 10,000 per day with a withdrawal limit of USD 2500 per day.

AltoCenter provides technology to enable businesses to trade and exchange an array of digital currencies including Bitcoins.