Alternet implements worldwide B2B Bitcoin payment network

This is the result of a partnership with the crypto-currency payments operator BitPay, cryptocoinsnews.com reports.

Via the partnership, APS can sell and support the BitPay platform into Alternet’s customer base and both parties focus on providing Bitcoin payment methods for business to business purposes. This includes converting local currency to Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin to USD in the Americas, Caribbean and Asia-Pacific.

In June 2014, Alternet announced the signing of a joint venture with Biometry, a Swiss security technologies company and, as part of the agreement, they can incorporate a facial and voice recognition ID system in their payment platforms.