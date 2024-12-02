This collaboration introduces over 100 cryptocurrency payment options for flight bookings through the Alternative Airlines platform. Supported currencies include major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, and Binance Pay, providing travellers with more flexibility in how they pay for flights.

The partnership integrates Triple-A’s payment technology to enhance the booking experience for cryptocurrency users, focusing on security, efficiency, and convenience. By offering digital currency as a payment option, customers can benefit from lower transaction fees compared to traditional methods, as well as locked-in exchange rates that protect against volatility risks. Additionally, payments made with cryptocurrencies are confirmed instantly, offering greater convenience for users.

From a business perspective, digital currency payments also eliminate the risk of chargebacks, giving merchants like Alternative Airlines increased financial certainty and reducing the potential for disputes. Alternative Airlines, which provides access to flights from more than 600 global airlines, including both major carriers and smaller operators serving remote destinations, views this partnership as a significant step in catering to the growing demand for cryptocurrency payment options.











By incorporating Triple-A’s technology, Alternative Airlines aims to broaden its reach among cryptocurrency users who prioritize flexibility and modern payment methods when booking travel. The company’s leadership sees this collaboration as part of its ongoing effort to offer innovative payment solutions in the travel industry.

Alternative Airlines already provides a wide range of payment options, including Buy Now, Pay Later services, and the addition of cryptocurrencies further enhances the variety of choices available to customers. This partnership aligns with the company's mission to simplify the booking process and create a more user-friendly experience for travelers worldwide.





The Triple-A view

Triple-A, a digital currency payment institution licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has a track record of helping businesses integrate digital and traditional currency payment systems. The company’s white-label payment solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing business operations, offering flexibility for both businesses and customers. In addition to being licensed in Singapore, Triple-A holds licenses from regulatory bodies in the European Union and the United States, ensuring compliance with international security standards.

This partnership with Alternative Airlines marks a further step in Triple-A’s efforts to expand cryptocurrency payment options in the travel industry. Triple-A’s technology supports businesses in accepting cryptocurrency payments without exposing them to currency volatility, offering a streamlined and compliant payment process.