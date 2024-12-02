Alpha Payments and Snapcard enable Bitcoin payments for merchants

Through a single, simple API integration, online merchants have access to the AlphaHub platform and can add Bitcoin functionality in a matter of clicks as an alternative payment method and gain access to a targeted demographic of more than 7 million active Bitcoin users worldwide.

AlphaHub merchants will have the opportunity to accept Bitcoin payments with Snapcard’s pricing. Alpha Payments Cloud now joins the merchants that accept Bitcoin through Snapcard.

Snapcard offers a suite of products and services which are designed to enable businesses and consumers to use digital currencies like Bitcoin.

Alpha Payments Cloud is an omni-channel solution access platform that consolidates the entire payments, risk and transaction world on one platform, the AlphaHub. The AlphaHub is a single platform for payment providers to plug into and expose their solutions, banks and other financial institutions to access and sell these solutions, and Merchants to gain access to use and customize between available solutions.