allpay.cards and Simplex to launch a crypto debit card





allpay.cards offers an end-to-end physical card solution, from initial card design, manufacture, and personalisation through to delivery to cardholders. The Simplex card design features green metallic coloured edging, bespoke lamination plates and pearlescent inks, giving the cards a premium and bespoke finish.

According to the official press release, the EU-licensed Simplex specialises in fiat infrastructure for the global crypto sector, having pioneered a riskless global fiat onramp using a credit and debit card – and offering a zero-chargeback guarantee.