Allied Payment Network partners Finastra to launch Bitcoin wallet





The service, created by Allied, in partnership with NYDIG, will enable financial institutions to offer their customers and members the ability to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin via a compliant and secure platform.

Allied Bitcoin Wallet – built on Finastra’s open developer platform, FusionFabric.cloud – will consolidate Bitcoin transactions, digital payments, and account balances into one location for improved financial management. The financial institution will not have to hold Bitcoin on balance sheet or transact in Bitcoin to offer this service.