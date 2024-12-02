Alipay plans to implement blockchain technology

The company believes that Blockchain technology can be used as a base protocol to process transactions in a cheaper, robust and efficient ecosystem. However, in contrast to many financial institutions and banks looking into the potential of Blockchain, Eric Jing, the CEO of Ant Financial, emphasized the level of security an immutable and public Blockchain network could bring to a platform.

When the development team behind Alipay discovers a method of integrating Blockchain with appropriate security measures, the company expects to see Blockchain become deeply implemented into Alipay and other operations handled by Ant Financial.