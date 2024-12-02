Align Commerce rolls out new website and product features

Align Commerce’s new site shows small and medium sized businesses how to optimize their instigation of wire transfers by making the experience simpler. By providing just a few pieces of information - like name and email address, customers can send or receive payments straight from their bank account to over 60 countries around the world without a trip to the bank or complex paperwork.

The Mass Upload product feature is designed for SMEs that need a better way to send and receive multiple payments, and enables customers to leverage a file format to do a number of payments at once. In other words, users can now send payments to all their partners in one fell swoop. Align’s multi-rail platform blends the breadth of bank networks with the advanced communication and speed of blockchain technology.

To celebrate this milestone, the company also kicked off a month long series of promotions to key countries geared to attract new customers to the platform. Every week for the next 30 days, Align Commerce is rotating an offer to new customers of no wire fees and mid-rate foreign exchange fees to its European Union, China and Mexico corridors.