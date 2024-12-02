Align Commerce closes USD 12.5 mln Series A funding round

Align has introduced an electronic “multi-rail” payments platform that combines blockchain, an encrypted, data-driven rail, with traditional bank wire and treasury management rails.

Align’s multi-rail platform lets small businesses, which historically have paid the highest fees for bank transfers, take back control of the payment process by routing transfers on the rail that offers the greatest benefit to their business.

In addition to KPCB, SVB Ventures, Recruit Venture Partners and existing Align Commerce investors participated in the round, including Pantera Capital, Digital Currency Group and FS Venture Capital.

Align Commerce (AC) is a global payment provider that enables businesses to pay and get paid in their local currency.