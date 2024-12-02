Alibaba files patent for a blockchain transaction system in Brazil

The name of the mechanism is ‘Ant Unicorn’ and it covers real estate services, credit card payment systems, invoice processing, and the security needed to process transactions, according to Industrial Property Magazine.

The specifications of the patent are foreign currency transfer services, foreign currency exchange, currency trading, currency broker, financial transactions through blockchain. Ant Unicorn would also enter the field of credit card issuance and utility bill payment solutions. However, the solution highlights within the patent’s filing are that they will focus on the real estate market.