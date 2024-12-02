Aliant to enable merchants accept Bitcoin via BitPay

This relationship makes Aliant, a US-based provider of merchant services and credit card processing, one of the first payment processing companies to offer merchants the ability to accept payments in Bitcoin. The company enables brick-and-mortar, ecommerce and mobile vendors nationwide to accept various payment forms, and it provides a complete line of credit card machines, ATMs and payment technology.

Earlier in 2017, the merchant services provider paired with Merchant e-Solutions to expand its client roster to include accounts with higher annual processing volumes, such as ecommerce, travel, and B2B companies.

BitPay builds tools for accepting Bitcoin, storing and spending Bitcoin, or converting it to dollars. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised over USD 32 million from top investors including Index Ventures, Founders Fund, and Sir Richard Branson. Furthermore, the company processes payments for Microsoft, Valve and Newegg.com.