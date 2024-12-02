Aliant Payment enables merchants accept Litecoin payments

The card processing provider has partnered with Canadian company NetCents Technology to build out the processing platform and offer their crypto portfolio to Aliant’s existing merchant base, as well as new clients. Despite feedback regarding a variety of coins, Aliant chose to add Ethereum and Litecoin as they see these coins as established, well-known, and stable, according to the company’s press release.

Moreover, the company became one of the first payment processors to offer a Bitcoin solution to merchants in Q3 2017, with an Ethereum solution following in Q4 2017. While Bitcoin payments are more popular, Aliant expects Litecoin to emerge as the more attractive payment solution to buy small-ticket items.

Another attractive Litecoin feature is its SegWit upgrade, which helps to boost the capacity of its blockchain, while speeding up settlement times and lowering transaction costs.

In addition to bringing a cryptocurrency solution to ecommerce merchants, Aliant offers a retail solution via the Poynt terminal. The company added its cryptocurrency widget directly to the Poynt terminal, allowing its merchants and customers the ability to conduct cryptocurrency transactions at the point of sale.