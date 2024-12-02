Ali Cloud integrates blockchain to provide email evidence repository

Alibaba cloud uses Law Chain, a consortium chain. Though the technology is from Onchains technology, Law Chain remains a different entity, so it does not constitute Alibaba-Onchain cooperation. Ali Cloud, Alibaba’s cloud computing branch, discussed the partnership at its annual cloud computing conference, Yunqi Cloud Conference, in Hangzhou, China.

Email is one of the most frequently used communication tools for corporate business, and is used as evidence in courtrooms and recognized by judiciaries. Until now, it’s been difficult to extract original email files as digital evidence that can be qualified in court due to the time, resources, inter-departmental cooperation, and technology required. With Ali Cloud’s blockchain-based email evidence repository, users will be able to synchronize and store critical data (along with hash values) of important emails to third parties. In the case of conflicts, users can download the emails in question and send them to judicial departments. Judicial departments can then conduct reviews of the data to produce reports as evidence in a courtroom.

Onchain is the first open-source universal blockchain framework with its team based in Shanghai, which enables fast re-constructions for public, permissioned (consortium) or private blockchains, and will eventually allow interoperability among these modes. Antshares was also powered by the Onchain framework, and received USD 4.5 million in funding, with more than half of the participants came from outside of China.