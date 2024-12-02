Alchemy Pay to launch virtual crypto cards with Visa and Mastercard support

Hybrid crypto-fiat platform Alchemy Pay announced that the company will be launching virtual crypto-linked cards accepting more than 40 cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). The new cards can be linked to Google Pay and PayPal digital wallets, and make payments across the Mastercard and Visa networks, as well as ecommerce platforms like Amazon and eBay.

According to the announcement, Alchemy Pay has already completed the product’s development and launched beta testing in multiple key markets. The firm expects to proceed with a full roll-out of the new product at the end of 2021 or early 2022.