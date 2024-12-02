Alchemy Pay partners with Checkout.com

Through this partnership, Alchemy Pay has seamlessly integrated Checkout.com's Visa and Mastercard channels into its On and Off-ramp. The goal was to support effortless transactions between fiat currency and cryptocurrency across the globe. Moreover, the collaboration will also include the integration of NFT Checkout in the future.

By leveraging the payment rails of Visa and Mastercard through Checkout.com, Alchemy Pay improved its acceptance rates and allowed users to effortlessly buy and sell digital assets through Visa and Mastercard while benefiting from a smooth conversion process. These user experience improvements aim to play a key role in eliminating obstacles to widespread crypto and NFT service adoption, which harmonises with Alchemy Pay's main goal of bridging the gap between the fiat and crypto global economies.

More information about Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay has also entered partnerships with other global acquirers and payment processors to facilitate its on and off-ramp processes. Through this string of partnerships, Alchemy Pay has successfully connected to its key markets around the world. In addition to these efforts, the company has also expanded its presence in various parts of the world by securing licences in regions such as the United States, Canada, Lithuania, and Indonesia.

In July 2023, Alchemy Pay enabled its users to buy small amounts of cryptocurrency (minimum 1 USD) on its onramp. This micropayment support is accessible across various popular cryptocurrency networks, including USDT and USDC on SUI, ERC20, and TRC20 networks, with additional support for BNB, USDT, and USDC specifically on BEP20. The minimum purchasable amounts for SUI, ERC20, TRC20, and BEP20 are set at 1 USD, 10 USD, 2 USD, and 1 USD, respectively.





What has Checkout.com been up to?

Checkout.com represents a global payments solution provider that works with global enterprise merchants and handles large volumes of transactions on a daily basis. According to the company, Checkout.com processed hundreds of billions of dollars in payments in 2021 alone. Among its clients are well-known entities such as Shein, Netflix, Sony, Grab, and Pizza Hut.

In July 2023, Checkout.com launched Identity Verification to improve customer onboarding and prevent fraudulent activities. The new service uses an identity verification process based on proprietary AI trained on data points that are labelled by advanced ID fraud experts.

The solution uses a combination of video and artificial intelligence processing in order to capture the ID document and to verify a short video of the individual in 25fps, 1000 images/flow. Customers can expect to become verified in a couple of minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while the product is set to be available in multiple countries around the globe.