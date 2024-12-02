Alchemy Pay partners ARPA for global loyalty programme

Alchemy Pay will use ARPA’s Multi-Party Computation (MPC) protocol to develop a global, multi-business networked loyalty program with enhanced privacy.

Building on Alchemy Pay’s existing payment systems, Alchemy Pay will be developing turnkey loyalty programs solutions for businesses and merchants with features such as redemption across Alchemy Pay’s global merchant network, multi-brand loyalty programs, fraud-proof issuance, and settlement point systems.

The partnership with ARPA will provide Alchemy Pay with a privacy-secured base infrastructure necessary to track participating merchants’ issuance and settlement transactions automatically in real-time on the blockchain without compromising the business data of any party. The secret sharing of private data and verification of data is conducted using ARPA’s Message Authentication Code.