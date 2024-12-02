Alchemy Pay launches on Bitcoin.com



Per the official announcement, Alchemy Pay's direct-to-customer plugin, which can be integrated and deployed by web3 apps and platforms, supports the purchase of a wide range of cryptocurrencies. This includes Bitcoin.com's rewards and utility token VERSE. The new local payment methods offered by Alchemy Pay is intended to contribute to the expansion of Bitcoin.com's reach.











Officials from Bitcoin.com stated that Alchemy Pay's integration brings a seamless fiat-crypto transition with an expanded range of local payment options. This is something that Bitcoin.com considers crucial for its users in Asia and LATAM.





Alchemy Pay: global fiat- crypto services

Alchemy Pay's payment gateway enables payments using Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and Diners Club across 173 countries, along with domestic transfers and mobile wallets in developing markets. Its KYC process, low fees, and conversion rates seek to make buying and selling cryptocurrencies with local currencies as convenient as any typical online payment. Alchemy Pay's network features over 300 fiat payment channels, allowing its checkouts to go beyond card payments and tap into local mobile wallet options.





About VERSE

Launched in December 2022, VERSE is Bitcoin.com's rewards and utility token. The VERSE token's utility will include unlocking rewards along tiers, method of payment in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem and beyond, access to exclusive platform services, and more. On Bitcoin.com's decentralised exchange Verse DEX, anyone in the world can swap cryptocurrencies without having to rely on third-party custodians.







About Bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com's mission is to introduce newcomers to crypto, wit the aim to make it easy for anyone to buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up to date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance. Bitcoin.com's multichain digital wallet app is used by millions to buy, sell, trade, earn, use, and learn about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.







About Alchemy Pay

Based in Singapore, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.







The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.