





Alchemy Pay has updated its Virtual Card to integrate with Google Pay, allowing users to make seamless crypto payments through the popular platform, simplifying everyday transactions.





Streamlining spending

The new card BINs added will significantly enhance the capabilities of crypto cards, expanding their support for a broader range of payment scenarios and improving transaction success rates. This advancement is particularly impactful when paired with Google Pay, one of the most popular and widely used digital payment platforms.

With this integration, Alchemy Pay's Virtual Card holders can experience faster, more secure payments by simply adding their cards to Google Pay. Whether users are making online purchases or in-store payments, spending crypto is now easier.

The supported payment scenarios across commonly used platforms including ChatGPT Plus, Apple store, Midjourney, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Ebay, and more.





How to use the new feature

To get started with an Alchemy Pay Virtual Card, users need to visit their website and log into their account to access their card. Next, they identify which of their Virtual Cards supports Google Pay by looking for the Google Pay logo in common use cases. Once confirmed, users simply follow the steps in the Google Pay app to add their Alchemy Pay Virtual Card. After that, they can enjoy smooth and secure crypto payments through Google Pay for both online and in-store purchases.





More plans for the Virtual Card

This update marks another step in Alchemy Pay's mission to provide cutting-edge financial solutions for crypto users. By integrating with Google Pay, Alchemy Pay enhances the flexibility and ease of crypto payments, bringing a new level of convenience to both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Looking forward, the crypto card will integrate with other popular digital payment platforms like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, with full compatibility with major card networks including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, JCB, and Discover.