As part of this launch, Alchemy Pay is offering a series of vouchers, allowing users to acquire the crypto card for a minimal fee of USD 0.01. Additionally, users can benefit from various other rewards for engaging in new user recharge and spending activities.

The Crypto Card allows end-users to utilise cryptocurrency for transactions in a manner similar to traditional fiat currency, providing flexibility across various scenarios and preferred brands. The promotional period for this offer will last until 28 February 2024, and users can access a discount voucher at the time of writing by searching for 'Crypto Card' on the Binance Marketplace.

During the promotional period, users can also take advantage of a 2.5% discounted top-up fee rate without any recharge limits. New users, upon recharging USD 50 or more to their crypto card, receive a 100 ACH token voucher and have the opportunity to earn up to 25,000 ACH rewards through their crypto card spending.

Alchemy Pay's payment network aims to provide fast, secure, and cost-effective cross-border transactions. Alchemy Pay has secured licenses in various countries, including the United States, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania, recently adding a Money Transmitter License and Money Service License in the USA.

More information about Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay serves as a payment gateway facilitating seamless connections between cryptocurrencies and traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end-users. Its solutions include On & Off-Ramp, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card, and Crypto Payments, supporting transactions in more than 170 countries.

The Ramp serves as a comprehensive solution for buying and selling crypto and fiat. NFT Checkout facilitates direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH, the Alchemy Pay network token, operates on the Ethereum blockchain.

In December 2023, Alchemy Pay partnered with financial services tech provider Worldpay from FIS. The collaboration provided access to Worldpay's Visa and Mastercard payment rails on Alchemy Pay's On & Off-Ramp, offering users increased efficiency and improved customer experience in buying and selling crypto with credit and debit cards.

In the official press release, representatives from Alchemy Pay expressed enthusiasm about leveraging Worldpay's global reach to improve cryptocurrency transactions worldwide, providing better payment experiences and favourable fee structures. Officials from Worldpay highlighted the alignment of Alchemy Pay's mission with Worldpay's role in bridging traditional and digital finance.