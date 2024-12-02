Alchemy Pay integrates Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin

The move expands access to RLUSD purchases across over 173 countries, using more than 300 local payment methods, including major card networks, digital wallets, and bank transfers.

Standard Custody, a limited purpose trust company regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), manages the issuance of RLUSD. The stablecoin is backed 1:1 by US dollars and equivalent reserves and is redeemable for fiat currency. RLUSD operates on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains.

Ripple aims for wider RLUSD use in institutional finance

Ripple has positioned RLUSD to serve enterprise-grade financial applications, particularly in areas such as cross-border payments and digital finance infrastructure. According to Ripple officials, the stablecoin is intended to meet regulatory standards while offering liquidity and reliability for institutions and developers.

The partnership with Alchemy Pay enables RLUSD to be purchased directly through fiat channels, bridging a gap between traditional currencies and blockchain-based assets. By incorporating RLUSD into its infrastructure, Alchemy Pay aims to facilitate wider adoption of stablecoins in regulated environments.

Alchemy Pay, which focuses on fiat-crypto integration, has recently expanded its regulatory approvals in jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and Lithuania. In 2024, the company reported growth in its transaction volume and user base, reflecting increasing demand for accessible crypto payment solutions.

The firm’s on-ramp service provides users with direct fiat access to a range of digital assets, and officials from Alchemy Pay described the RLUSD integration as part of its general strategy to support compliant, global crypto adoption.