Alchemy Pay announces limited edition NFT crypto-linked cards

Alchemy Pay will additionally collaborate with five other artists to launch other limited-edition cards which will feature benefits such as 24-hour butler service, global airport first-class lounge access, and commensurate.

Alchemy Pay's crypto-linked cards can be linked to digital wallets such as Google Pay and PayPal while working with over 40 cryptocurrencies and millions of merchants on the Visa and Mastercard network, including ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay.

Each of the first edition of the virtual cards will be graphically represented with unique NFT art by Song Ting, making the cards distinctive in branding as well as collectible as NFT art.