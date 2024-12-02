Alchemy Pay and Zero Hash: streamlining fiat-crypto transactions

This partnership allows Alchemy Pay users to utilize ACH bank transfers for purchasing digital assets. Zero Hash, known for its robust infrastructure and regulatory compliance in the US, enables seamless fiat-to-crypto transactions.

Zero Hash boasts a wide array of digital assets and blockchain support, facilitating transactions worth over USD 15 billion. Its API solution has empowered various industry leaders, including collaborations with Stripe, simplifying technical and regulatory complexities. Zero Hash's global reach covers 221 countries, ensuring compliant operations in regulated jurisdictions.

Mark Daly, SVP Growth at Zero Hash, expressed excitement about empowering Alchemy Pay's US on-ramp with ACH payments, aligning with their shared mission to bridge fiat and crypto economies. Robert McCracken, Alchemy Pay Ecosystem Lead, emphasized the partnership's benefits for US users, offering speed, efficiency, and security in transactions.





Alchemy Pay's Ramp, known for its seamless fiat-based transaction integration, operates in over 173 countries and supports 50 fiat currencies. Their collaboration with Zero Hash enhances regulatory compliance and expands fiat-crypto payment options.

As a trusted fiat-crypto payment gateway, Alchemy Pay prioritizes regulatory compliance, evident in their growing list of licenses across various markets. Endorsements from industry giants like Visa and Mastercard further solidify their reputation.





About the companies

Zero Hash is a crypto infrastructure platform enabling businesses to integrate cryptographic technology seamlessly. Their turnkey solution handles technical complexity and regulatory licensing, empowering global innovators to build crypto products effortlessly.

Alchemy Pay, founded in Singapore in 2017, offers seamless crypto-fiat payment solutions for businesses and end-users worldwide, including on & off-ramp solutions, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card, and Crypto Payments.





Alchemy’s rise in crypto

Alchemy Pay has recently rolled out its fiat-crypto on-ramp payment services through Bitcoin.com's web portal. According to the official announcement, Alchemy Pay's direct-to-customer plugin, designed for integration by web3 apps and platforms, facilitates the purchase of various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.com's rewards and utility token VERSE. Alchemy Pay's introduction of new local payment methods aims to bolster Bitcoin.com's accessibility.

Bitcoin.com officials emphasized that Alchemy Pay's integration enhances the fiat-crypto transition seamlessly, offering a broader spectrum of local payment options. This development is particularly significant for Bitcoin.com users in Asia and LATAM regions.