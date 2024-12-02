This feature rollout was revealed on 8 October 2024, following a recent integration with Google Pay in September. With this new integration, approximately 500,000 users of Alchemy Pay's virtual card can now make payments using Samsung Pay, a mobile payment and digital wallet service from Samsung Electronics.

Alchemy Pay has indicated that its virtual card users can now make payments on various platforms, including ChatGPT Plus, the Apple Store, Midjourney, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, and eBay, among others. A representative from Alchemy Pay expressed expectations of increased demand from indirect users resulting from the Samsung Pay integration, highlighting the company's substantial user base and partnerships.





Previous partnerships

This move is not unique to Alchemy Pay; the crypto payment processor has previously collaborated with Samsung Pay. In 2020, Samsung Pay partnered with the payment gateway Swipe to allow payments from Swipe Visa card balances.





For users interested in utilising the Alchemy Pay virtual card with Samsung Pay, they can visit the Alchemy Pay website to check compatibility. Once confirmed, they can add their virtual card to Samsung Pay through the app and begin making cryptocurrency payments.





Planning ahead

In its announcement, Alchemy Pay also mentioned plans to further expand its supported payment platforms, aiming for full integration with major card networks such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. Founded in 2017 in Singapore, Alchemy Pay also supports operations on competing payment platforms, including Apple Pay, which was integrated into its services in 2023, allowing users to purchase cryptocurrencies in fiat currencies like the US dollar and euro.