Alchemy Pay achieves AUSTRAC approval





Following this announcement, this approval represents a key regulatory approval, a process that will enable Alchemy Pay to facilitate seamless, secure fiat-to-crypto payment services in the Australian market.

In addition, with its registration as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider under AUSTRAC, Alchemy Pay will have the possibility to establish local payment facilitator relationships in Australia in order to enhance crypto exchange services at a more competitive price tailored to local users.











More information on Alchemy Pay‘s AUSTRAC approval

The regulatory milestone will also bolster Alchemy’s Pay’s overall regional presence, as the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Included in the benefits of the new regulatory approval are the possibility of building stakeholder trust (Alchemy Pay will be enabled to strengthen its credibility among customers, regulatory, and industry partners), unlocking market potential (meeting regulatory standards opens new opportunities for the company to expand its solutions and connect users to the overall crypto economy), as well as regulatory adherence (the registration will ensure strict compliance with Australian AML and CTF regulations, a process which will reinforce transparency and accountability).

In addition, the company will benefit from risk mitigation (by meeting AUSTRAC's anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) compliance requirements, it also minimises exposure to risks related to illicit financial activities) and operational integrity (Alchemy Pay will ensure uninterrupted services, mitigates risks of non-compliance, and strengthens its long-term market presence).