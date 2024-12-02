Alchemy closes USD 200 mln funding





The latest funding round was led by venture capital firm Lightspeed along with Silver Lake, an American global private equity firm. Alchemy’s funding also saw participation from previous major investors as well.

The company intends to redirect the funding to spread Web3 adoption. Some of the initiatives in this regard include the launch of Web3 University – an open educational resource for learning Web3, Alchemy Ventures, and a nonfungible token (NFT) API for website developers.

One of the reasons for Alchemy’s growth is the increase in the annualised on-chain transaction value.