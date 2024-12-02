Aladdin Pro introduces cryptocurrency trading with low fees

Available in 133 countries, the digital wallet service Aladdin Pro counts for low fees for its fiat-to-crypto conversion, attracting both new clients and veteran traders. The company counts for over 400,000 active users and is constantly looking for new ways to enhance the digital exchange user experience.

It offers a secured payment gateway and advanced staking services both through custody control and decentralisation. Aladdin Pro uses a combination of advanced safety features such as phone and email verification, biometrics, and voice recognition to keep its clients’ funds safe and accessible anytime.

The app is available for download on devices that use iOS and Android and supports multiple fiat and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.