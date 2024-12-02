akt.io, a financial mobility app, has launched





The akt.io app is available on iOS and Android stores, providing a multi-node exchange for 90 cryptocurrencies, a dedicated IBAN, and free SEPA transfers to and from 36 countries throughout the EEA region.

As a ‘financial mobility’ app, akt.io gives users a springboard to improve their financial status through new means of investment, including cryptocurrency. Leveraging crypto-investment education as a means of financial autonomy, akt.io gives users the information and insight they need to make educated decisions on how to invest, democratising access, simplifying the process, and providing advice and guidance on how to make the most of their money.

The app includes investing and earning features, access to WealthHub, insight to help users get the best from their investments, encrypted registration to ensure the security of the user’s account and assets, educational add-ons with information on investing and cryptocurrency, and a referral program which rewards users and their invitees up to EUR 200 of AKTIO coins.