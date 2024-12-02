AJMS Group integrates Confirm for crypto AML screening

RETL has joined hands with Coinfirm, a crypto AML and analytics provider, to add to RETL’s DIGI Comply Tool to include a risk-based AML/CFT platform for crypto assets by integrating Coinfirm’s AML Platform.

Key features include risk C-score analysis, financial analysis of wallets and crypto investigatory and monitoring tools. The enhanced version of DIGI Comply will be a tool for crypto entities as the reports will provide an in-depth risk score for coins, wallets, and transactions – alerting users of potential ML/TF risks based on hundreds of indicators.







