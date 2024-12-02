Airbnb might accept crypto

In his post, Brian Chesky noted that his company is already working on most of the customer advice, while promising to investigate others. As part of his Twitter thread, Chesky noted that if Airbnb begins to accept crypto payments, the company will be inclusive of a variety of token ideas.

This is not the first time that Chesky has come to terms with the fact that Airbnb customers are awaiting crypto payment option. During an interview in September 2021, the CEO had said that people have been asking for crypto payments on the platform for years.