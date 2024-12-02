Airbitz rolls out crowdfunding campaign to leverage the JOBS Act using Bitcoin

As the first company to use Wefunder’s BitPay integration, Airbitz will enable anyone from cryptocurrency enthusiasts to mainstream investors to support companies using Bitcoin, in full SEC compliance supported by Title III of the JOBS Act.

The rapid development surrounding blockchain technology has paved the way for new industries with unique digital security needs. Airbitz allows users to securely access a multi-blockchain world using a frictionless, single sign-on experience — all while retaining complete control over their private keys and authentication. Developers can now leverage Airbitz’s open-source, “plug-and-play” Edge Security SDK for their decentralized apps, instead of having to create their own security solutions from scratch.

Airbitz is a single sign-on platform for securing blockchain technology and other private applications. Airbitz’s blockchain-inspired, zero-knowledge data security solution uses ‘Edge Security’ technology, enabling end users to secure their data without trust in third party providers. Airbitz is headquartered in San Diego, California.