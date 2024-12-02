Airbitz adds Fold app to enable Bitcoin payments at Starbucks and Target

The Fold app also allows users to receive discounts at Target and Whole Foods Market. Many Bitcoin users already take advantage of the discounts Fold provides for Starbucks gift cards; users get a 20% discount paying with Bitcoin.

By using Airbitz’s buy-and-sell feature, users can link the service to their bank account and buy gift cards directly. In addition to these discounts, the Airbitz app also allows customers to buy and sell Bitcoin through Glidera, another Bitcoin wallet.

Under “settings” in the Airbitz app is an option to select “buy/sell/spend.” The settings are on the left side for Android devices and on the right side for iOs. Users can then select either up to 20% off on Starbucks or 20% off on Target. Funds can be added by selecting the desired amount for a gift card. Leftover funds can be credited back to the Airbitz app.

Starbucks customers can load Bitcoin onto the Fold app, which then transfers the purchase amount from the customer’s Bitcoin wallet to a virtual Starbucks gift card. The customer then takes their smartphone to Starbucks and has the barcode scanned by a barista. Fold sends refunds to the customer’s wallet.