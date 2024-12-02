



Through this collaboration, Air Arabia is set to place itself among the first airlines in the region to provide stablecoin-based payments, underlining its commitment to facilitating advanced digital solutions for its customer base. As the UAE’s first AED-backed stablecoin, AE Coin is pegged 1:1 to the UAE Dirham, guaranteeing price stability, security, and low transaction fees.











Bringing stablecoins into air travel payments

The integration with Mbank will enable Air Arabia’s customers to select the AEC Wallet at checkout when booking via Arabia’s website, providing an additional payment alternative that aligns with the UAE’s objective of a digital-focused economy. Commenting on the move, representatives from Air Arabia mentioned that, by partnering with Mbank, the airline can roll out AE Coin as a secure payment option for its customers. Also, the carrier highlighted its commitment to implementing digital solutions across its operations, with the collaboration reflecting its efforts to improve the customer experience through technology. By launching the payment options through AEC Wallet, Air Arabia advances its mission to adopt smart solutions that deliver value, choice, and flexibility to its user base.

Furthermore, AED Stablecoin stated that the alliance with Air Arabia supports AE Coin in becoming a more accessible digital currency for everyday consumers. By embedding AE Coin into flight bookings, the company seeks to simplify the payment experience for travellers and facilitate a cashless solution that falls in line with the scaling digital economy.

To leverage AI Coin for their Air Arabia booking, customers need to first download the AEC Wallet App from the App Store or Google Play. Afterwards, they need to create their account, verify their identity, and top up their wallet through their Mbank account or other supported payment methods. At the time of writing, the solution was live.